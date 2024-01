Trump claims immunity in the election interference case NPR's Steve Inskeep asks constitutional law scholar Kim Wehle about Donald Trump's court arguments that his Jan. 6-related activities fell within the scope of his presidential duties.

Law Trump claims immunity in the election interference case Trump claims immunity in the election interference case Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's Steve Inskeep asks constitutional law scholar Kim Wehle about Donald Trump's court arguments that his Jan. 6-related activities fell within the scope of his presidential duties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor