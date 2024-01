Queen Elizabeth's walking stick is listed on eBay. Police say it was a scam Claiming to have been a senior footman at Windsor Castle, a man said any money raised would go to cancer research. The bidding reached almost $700 when it was taken down. He was fined $800.

