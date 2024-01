South Africa to bring landmark case against Israel at International Court of Justice South Africa's apartheid history and affinity to the Palestinian cause has helped shape its case of genocide against Israel, as lawyers on both sides prepare for the International Court of Justice.

World South Africa to bring landmark case against Israel at International Court of Justice South Africa to bring landmark case against Israel at International Court of Justice Listen · 4:41 4:41 South Africa's apartheid history and affinity to the Palestinian cause has helped shape its case of genocide against Israel, as lawyers on both sides prepare for the International Court of Justice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor