Politics Republicans launch effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Republicans launch effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas House Republicans have begun the process of impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It's meant to appease GOP voters mad about the border but comes as Republicans fight internally.