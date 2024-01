New blood tests can help diagnose Alzheimer's — but some aren't as accurate as others Now that there are drugs to treat Alzheimer's, blood tests to detect it will likely become an attractive, low-cost option to decide who can get treatment. Some tests are more accurate than others.

Health New blood tests can help diagnose Alzheimer's — but some aren't as accurate as others Listen · 4:18