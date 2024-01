Ecuadorian president declares a state of emergency amid gang violence outbreak NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Will Freeman, fellow at Council on Foreign Relations, about the violence outbreak across Ecuador following a high profile prison break.

Latin America Ecuadorian president declares a state of emergency amid gang violence outbreak Ecuadorian president declares a state of emergency amid gang violence outbreak Listen · 4:06 4:06 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Will Freeman, fellow at Council on Foreign Relations, about the violence outbreak across Ecuador following a high profile prison break. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor