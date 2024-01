Golden Gate Bridge puts up net after decades of requests for suicide deterrents For decades, advocates have pushed for suicide deterrents at the Golden Gate Bridge. A net system is finally being completed to catch people who jump.

National Golden Gate Bridge puts up net after decades of requests for suicide deterrents Golden Gate Bridge puts up net after decades of requests for suicide deterrents Listen · 4:09 4:09 For decades, advocates have pushed for suicide deterrents at the Golden Gate Bridge. A net system is finally being completed to catch people who jump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor