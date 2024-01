Republicans have begun the process to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress Republicans issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden to appear behind closed doors. He refused, saying he would only testify in public. Wednesday, they began a process to hold him in contempt of Congress.

