Israel's government is encouraging gun ownership by loosening the rules Israel has some of the toughest gun control laws in the world, but some in the government are encouraging gun ownership since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Middle East Israel's government is encouraging gun ownership by loosening the rules Israel's government is encouraging gun ownership by loosening the rules 3:54 Israel has some of the toughest gun control laws in the world, but some in the government are encouraging gun ownership since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor