The Movement To Dismantle Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives : Fresh Air Washington Post reporter Julian Mark talks about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, and the broader movement to dismantle DEI practices in academia and corporate America.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews Monsieur Spade, starring Clive Owen on AMC.

