Accessibility links
Listener Picks: How To Make The Most Of Your Neighborhood : 1A Last May, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory addressing the epidemic of "loneliness and isolation."

The Surgeon General's advisory underscores the negative impacts that loneliness and isolation have on our mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

One way to offset the negative impacts of loneliness and isolation can be simply saying hello to your neighbors, according to a 2023 Gallup poll.

It's a simple practice — taking as little as seconds to minutes of conversation to get a quick chat in.

For this installment of our "Listner Picks" series, we discuss how we can we be a good neighbor in a time of isolation.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

Listener Picks: How To Make The Most Of Your Neighborhood

Listener Picks: How To Make The Most Of Your Neighborhood

Listen · 35:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909616/1224285607" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Neighbours speak from their decorated balconies with red roses during Sant Jordi Day in El Prat del Llobregat, Spain. David Ramos/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Ramos/Getty Images

Neighbours speak from their decorated balconies with red roses during Sant Jordi Day in El Prat del Llobregat, Spain.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Last May, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory addressing the epidemic of "loneliness and isolation."

In the advisory, Murthy states that "in recent years, one-in-two adults in America reported feeling loneliness. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic." The Surgeon General's advisory underscores the negative impacts that loneliness and isolation have on our mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

One way to offset the negative impacts of loneliness and isolation can be simply saying hello to your neighbors, according to a 2023 Gallup poll. It's a simple practice — taking as little as seconds to minutes of conversation to get a quick chat in. Our listener, Heather Keaton, wanted to know: "How can we be a good neighbor in a time of isolation?"

Can being a good neighbor help our country heal?

Find more of our programs online.