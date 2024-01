Kentucky backs away from plan to fund opioid treatment research with settlement money Kentucky was going to use some its opioid settlement money on research of a psychedelic drug to treat opioid addiction, but now officials are backing off.

National Kentucky backs away from plan to fund opioid treatment research with settlement money Kentucky backs away from plan to fund opioid treatment research with settlement money Listen · 4:00 4:00 Kentucky was going to use some its opioid settlement money on research of a psychedelic drug to treat opioid addiction, but now officials are backing off. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor