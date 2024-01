Congress faces a hard deadline to approve a government spending plan GOP hardliners are balking at a government funding compromise negotiated by House and Senate leaders. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia about the impasse.

Politics Congress faces a hard deadline to approve a government spending plan Congress faces a hard deadline to approve a government spending plan Listen · 4:42 4:42 GOP hardliners are balking at a government funding compromise negotiated by House and Senate leaders. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia about the impasse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor