New Hampshire has sworn in a new state official — and she's only in the 5th grade

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. New Hampshire has sworn in a new state official who's in the fifth grade. The state regularly names a kid governor, and Ellie Lively is the latest. After taking the oath, Ellie said her priority is preventing animal cruelty. She says all animals should be loved, and she reads to animals in a local shelter. In her one-year term, Ellie wants to create similar volunteer opportunities for other fifth graders all across the state. It's MORNING EDITION.

