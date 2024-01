Americans are feeling a little bit better about inflation as gasoline prices fall The Labor Department delivered a report card on inflation Thursday. Price hikes have been cooling in recent months, and Americans are starting to take notice.

Economy Americans are feeling a little bit better about inflation as gasoline prices fall Americans are feeling a little bit better about inflation as gasoline prices fall Listen · 3:49 3:49 The Labor Department delivered a report card on inflation Thursday. Price hikes have been cooling in recent months, and Americans are starting to take notice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor