Closing arguments to begin in the Trump civil fraud trial in New York Lawyers for New York State and for former President Donald Trump will present closing arguments Thursday in the civil fraud trial involving his business practices.

Law Closing arguments to begin in the Trump civil fraud trial in New York Closing arguments to begin in the Trump civil fraud trial in New York Listen · 3:31 3:31 Lawyers for New York State and for former President Donald Trump will present closing arguments Thursday in the civil fraud trial involving his business practices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor