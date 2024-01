SEC approves new bitcoin fund, paving the way for more Americans to buy crypto After years of resistance, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a Bitcoin exchange traded fund which will track the price of the cryptocurrency.

SEC approves new bitcoin fund, paving the way for more Americans to buy crypto SEC approves new bitcoin fund, paving the way for more Americans to buy crypto Listen · 3:37 3:37 After years of resistance, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a Bitcoin exchange traded fund which will track the price of the cryptocurrency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor