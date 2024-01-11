Taylor Swift accounted for nearly 2% of all songs streamed in the U.S. last year

Taylor Swift's dominance happened during a record year for global streaming. Audio streams increased by a third in 2023, crossing the four trillion mark for the first time.

(SOUNDBITE OF TAYLOR SWIFT SONG, "SHAKE IT OFF")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Last year, Taylor Swift was seen everywhere, from movie theaters to Kansas City Chiefs football games, and now it sounds like she was heard everywhere, too. The pop queen accounted for nearly 2% of all songs streamed in the U.S. last year - about 1 in every 78. Swift's dominance happened during a record year for global streaming. Audio streams increased by a third in 2023, crossing the 4 trillion mark for the first time. And yet, Taylor just shook off the competition.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.