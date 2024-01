Taylor Swift accounted for nearly 2% of all songs streamed in the U.S. last year Taylor Swift's dominance happened during a record year for global streaming. Audio streams increased by a third in 2023, crossing the four trillion mark for the first time.

Music News Taylor Swift accounted for nearly 2% of all songs streamed in the U.S. last year Taylor Swift accounted for nearly 2% of all songs streamed in the U.S. last year Audio will be available later today. Taylor Swift's dominance happened during a record year for global streaming. Audio streams increased by a third in 2023, crossing the four trillion mark for the first time. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor