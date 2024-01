South Africa outlines genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice At The Hague, proceedings began on South Africa's accusation of genocide by Israel in Gaza. Health officials in Gaza say more than 23,000 people have died in the war.

World South Africa outlines genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice South Africa outlines genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice Audio will be available later today. At The Hague, proceedings began on South Africa's accusation of genocide by Israel in Gaza. Health officials in Gaza say more than 23,000 people have died in the war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor