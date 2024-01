6-time Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick is leaving as Patriots coach One of the winningest coaches in NFL history, six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is leaving as coach of the New England Patriots after a 24-year tenure that made the team a football dynasty.

