The gumbo inflation index: Join a New Orleans chef on an ingredients shopping trip Cold weather is gumbo season and the traditional New Orleans dish can also give us a unique look at inflation.

Economy The gumbo inflation index: Join a New Orleans chef on an ingredients shopping trip The gumbo inflation index: Join a New Orleans chef on an ingredients shopping trip Listen · 4:22 4:22 Cold weather is gumbo season and the traditional New Orleans dish can also give us a unique look at inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor