Law A free legal clinic in a Colorado resort town is helping migrants get work permits A free legal clinic in a Colorado resort town is helping migrants get work permits Listen · 3:56 3:56 Cities being overwhelmed by migrants say giving them work permits quickly would mean less homelessness and spending on public assistance. Some are hosting legal clinics to help, but it's complicated.