The life lessons Fantasia brought to 'The Color Purple'; plus, Personal Style 101

Enlarge this image toggle caption Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is picking up awards buzz for her portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple, and Brittany is sitting down with the former American Idol winner to look at the path she took from high school dropout to potential Oscar nominee. Brittany and Fantasia explore how her journey in life has made her come to love the character she plays, and even heal some old wounds along the way.



Then, after living through the fast churn of microtrends, social media influencers are embracing the trendiest anti-trend in fashion: "personal style." And while personal style is the it-girl, other fashion trends may be around the corner. Will 2024 be the most conservative fashion year yet? We turn to Washington Post fashion writer Rachel Tashjian to talk about personal style, why it's trending, and what to look for in 2024.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose and Alexis Williams. Engineering support came from Robert Rodriguez, Maggie Luthar, and Ko Takasugi-Czernowin. It was edited by Jessica Placzek and Bilal Qureshi. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.