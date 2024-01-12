The News Roundup For January 12, 2023

Former President Donald Trump warned of unrest and "bedlam" this week following a hearing in an appeals court over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former real estate mogul warned that if he were to be found guilty and lose the 2024 election, the potential for violence would skyrocket.

Following an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight, the federal government has grounded all Boeing 737-9 MAX jetliners. A door was ripped off the airplane, which the pilots returned safely to the ground.

Quarterback and commentator Aaron Rodgers is taking some time away from television after implying late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was an associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein. Rodgers will not appear on ESPN's Pat McAfee show for the rest of the NFL season.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East. He said this week that the cost of the conflict between Israel and Hamas being paid by the civilians, especially the children, of Gaza is far too high and that Palestinians displaced from their homes must be allowed to return.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said this week that the country is "at war" with drug gangs in Guayaquil, the country's largest city, who are holding prison staff hostage and briefly captured a television station.

Russia has started moving some residents from the border city of Belgorod following deadly attacks by Ukraine as the two nations exchanged border fire.

