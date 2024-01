U.S., Britain launched military strikes against Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the operation, which is aimed at securing one of the world's crucial waterways for shipping.

Middle East U.S., Britain launched military strikes against Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen Listen · 4:31