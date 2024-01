Rothko's paper works reveal a different narrative on his evolution as an artist The National Gallery of Art is showing over 100 of Mark Rothko's paintings on paper, many on view for the first time, in a new glimpse of the artist best known for huge paintings on canvas.

Fine Art Rothko's paper works reveal a different narrative on his evolution as an artist Rothko's paper works reveal a different narrative on his evolution as an artist Listen · 3:41 3:41 The National Gallery of Art is showing over 100 of Mark Rothko's paintings on paper, many on view for the first time, in a new glimpse of the artist best known for huge paintings on canvas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor