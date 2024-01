Red Sea shipping attacks have economic implications for the entire world How do Red Sea shipping disruptions and the military response to rebels in Yemen affect global economies? NPR's Leila Fadel asks Marco Forgione of the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Middle East Red Sea shipping attacks have economic implications for the entire world Red Sea shipping attacks have economic implications for the entire world Listen · 5:01 5:01 How do Red Sea shipping disruptions and the military response to rebels in Yemen affect global economies? NPR's Leila Fadel asks Marco Forgione of the Institute of Export and International Trade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor