An Australian woman wins the first World's Ugliest Lawn competition Kathleen Murray's yard of sparse yellow grass, shriveled plants and bandicoot-dug divots is now the lawn of legends. The contest was created in Gotland, Sweden, to encourage the conservation of water.

