A country's shift toward violence has been on full display this week in Ecuador Ecuador used to be seen as one of the safest countries in Latin America. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ecuadorian political analyst Domenica Avila-Luna about way it has become so violent.

Latin America A country's shift toward violence has been on full display this week in Ecuador A country's shift toward violence has been on full display this week in Ecuador Listen · 4:31 4:31 Ecuador used to be seen as one of the safest countries in Latin America. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ecuadorian political analyst Domenica Avila-Luna about way it has become so violent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor