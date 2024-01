Former war crimes ambassador-at-large on Israel's defense to genocide allegations NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Scheffer, former ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues, about Israel's defense to allegations that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Middle East Former war crimes ambassador-at-large on Israel's defense to genocide allegations Former war crimes ambassador-at-large on Israel's defense to genocide allegations Listen · 5:15 5:15 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Scheffer, former ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues, about Israel's defense to allegations that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor