Josephine Wright, who fought developers in South Carolina, has died at 94 Josephine Wright, a South Carolina woman who fought developers on Hilton Head Island, has died. She had celebrity support for her cause of trying to keep her home.

Obituaries Josephine Wright, who fought developers in South Carolina, has died at 94 Josephine Wright, who fought developers in South Carolina, has died at 94 Listen · 2:55 2:55 Josephine Wright, a South Carolina woman who fought developers on Hilton Head Island, has died. She had celebrity support for her cause of trying to keep her home. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor