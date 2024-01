A preview of the Australian Open NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Courtney Ngugen, senior writer for WTA Insider, about the Australian Open. The first round of play begins Saturday, Jan. 13.

Sports A preview of the Australian Open A preview of the Australian Open Listen · 3:54 3:54 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Courtney Ngugen, senior writer for WTA Insider, about the Australian Open. The first round of play begins Saturday, Jan. 13. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor