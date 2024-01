The impact of 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' on Savannah over 30 years It's been 30 years since one book elevated Savannah, Ga., to a literary tourist destination. We check in on the impact of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

Books The impact of 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' on Savannah over 30 years The impact of 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' on Savannah over 30 years Listen · 4:42 4:42 It's been 30 years since one book elevated Savannah, Ga., to a literary tourist destination. We check in on the impact of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor