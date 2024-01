#2404: Ted's Custom Exhaust : The Best of Car Talk The back door on Ted's old Plymouth van is so rusty that exhaust fumes are seeping in and killing off brain cells to the point that the poor guy is calling Car Talk for advice. Can Click and Clack save Ted's remaining brain cells? Or at least the van? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2404: Ted's Custom Exhaust #2404: Ted's Custom Exhaust Listen · 32:38 32:38 The back door on Ted's old Plymouth van is so rusty that exhaust fumes are seeping in and killing off brain cells to the point that the poor guy is calling Car Talk for advice. Can Click and Clack save Ted's remaining brain cells? Or at least the van? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor