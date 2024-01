Jason Isbell on sad songs, knee slides, and boogers

Enlarge this image Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music

Jason Isbell is a multiple Grammy winner and one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of his generation. He joins us to talk backhanded compliments from John Mayer, praise from Bruce Springsteen, and keeping eye out for boogers with his wife, Amanda Shires.