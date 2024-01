U.S. military strikes Yemen for a second night, bombs radar facility used by Houthis The U.S. military struck Yemen for a second night, bombing a radar facility used by Iranian-backed Houthis. The earlier U.S.-led attack targeted nearly 30 locations in Yemen.

The U.S. military struck Yemen for a second night, bombing a radar facility used by Iranian-backed Houthis. The earlier U.S.-led attack targeted nearly 30 locations in Yemen.