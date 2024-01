Israeli lawmaker on the U.N. genocide case against Israel NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Ofer Cassif, a member of Israel's parliament, about his support of South Africa's genocide case against Israel's government at the International Court of Justice.

Middle East Israeli lawmaker on the U.N. genocide case against Israel Israeli lawmaker on the U.N. genocide case against Israel Listen · 5:55 5:55 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Ofer Cassif, a member of Israel's parliament, about his support of South Africa's genocide case against Israel's government at the International Court of Justice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor