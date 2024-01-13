Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in D.C. march to demand cease-fire in Gaza

Thousands of demonstrators rallied and marched in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to demand an end to Israel's deadly military campaign in Gaza, marking almost 100 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The event was led by a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups who are calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, an end to U.S. funding for the Israeli military, and Israel to be held accountable for what organizers say are war crimes and violations of international law.

Organizers arranged bus transportation for attendees from close to two dozen states for the biggest pro-Palestinian march since November. At a rally on Freedom Plaza, speakers shared stories of victims in Gaza, and marchers walked several blocks before arriving in front of the White House. Protesters carried signs listing the names of Palestinians killed and accusing President Biden of participating in a "genocide."

Israel's siege of Gaza has killed more than 23,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, since it declared war against the militant group Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people. The militant group continues to hold more than 130 people hostage.

Here's a glimpse of scenes from the march.

