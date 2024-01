100 days of war: 23,000 killed in Gaza, with over 60% of homes destroyed Since Israel's war with Hamas began in Gaza almost 100 days ago, more than 1 percent of the population has been killed. Most of the dead are women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

