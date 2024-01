Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in men. Here's what to know NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with urologist Ben Davies about the prevalence of prostate cancer, new treatments, and patients' reluctance to discuss the disease and its aftermath.

Health Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in men. Here's what to know Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in men. Here's what to know Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with urologist Ben Davies about the prevalence of prostate cancer, new treatments, and patients' reluctance to discuss the disease and its aftermath. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor