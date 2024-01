White House blames Texas in deadly migrant drowning A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross the U.S. border. U.S. border authorities officials say the state of Texas blocked them from conducting a rescue operation.

National White House blames Texas in deadly migrant drowning White House blames Texas in deadly migrant drowning Listen · 2:57 2:57 A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross the U.S. border. U.S. border authorities officials say the state of Texas blocked them from conducting a rescue operation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor