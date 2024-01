How escalating fighting in the Red Sea could impact the conflict in Yemen Did U.S. strikes on Houthi fighters, who've been attacking ships in the Red Sea, hurt or empower the group? NPR's Leila Fadel talks Ahmed Nagi, senior Yemen analyst for the International Crisis Group.

Middle East How escalating fighting in the Red Sea could impact the conflict in Yemen How escalating fighting in the Red Sea could impact the conflict in Yemen Listen · 5:20 5:20 Did U.S. strikes on Houthi fighters, who've been attacking ships in the Red Sea, hurt or empower the group? NPR's Leila Fadel talks Ahmed Nagi, senior Yemen analyst for the International Crisis Group. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor