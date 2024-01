China has had a muted response to Taiwan's weekend elections Taiwan chose a president and legislature — in an election China was closely watching. A U.S. delegation is in Taipei, part of Washington's close diplomacy with both China and Taiwan.

Asia China has had a muted response to Taiwan's weekend elections China has had a muted response to Taiwan's weekend elections Listen · 3:24 3:24 Taiwan chose a president and legislature — in an election China was closely watching. A U.S. delegation is in Taipei, part of Washington's close diplomacy with both China and Taiwan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor