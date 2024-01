What to expect from young Republicans at Iowa's caucuses Iowa has gone first in the presidential nominating season for a long time — over half a century. But for Iowa's youngest voters, this historic political tradition is still very new.

Politics What to expect from young Republicans at Iowa's caucuses What to expect from young Republicans at Iowa's caucuses Audio will be available later today. Iowa has gone first in the presidential nominating season for a long time — over half a century. But for Iowa's youngest voters, this historic political tradition is still very new. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor