What China intends to about Taiwan may become more clear in the coming weeks NPR's A Martinez talks to Robert Wang from the Center For Strategic and International Studies, about the U.S. role with China after Taiwan reelected the Democratic Progressive Party.

Asia What China intends to about Taiwan may become more clear in the coming weeks What China intends to about Taiwan may become more clear in the coming weeks Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Robert Wang from the Center For Strategic and International Studies, about the U.S. role with China after Taiwan reelected the Democratic Progressive Party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor