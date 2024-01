For the first time in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game In a 24-23 nail biter, Detroit defeated the Los Angeles Rams — Lion's quarterback Jared Goff's former team. The Lions will host the winner of Monday night's Eagles-Buccaneers game.

