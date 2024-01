How DeSantis, Trump and Haley are doing ahead of tonight's caucuses in Iowa Republicans in Iowa hold their first-in-the-nation caucuses this evening, kicking off voting in the presidential primary. Former President Donald Trump has maintained a steady polling lead there.

Elections How DeSantis, Trump and Haley are doing ahead of tonight's caucuses in Iowa How DeSantis, Trump and Haley are doing ahead of tonight's caucuses in Iowa Listen · 4:11 4:11 Republicans in Iowa hold their first-in-the-nation caucuses this evening, kicking off voting in the presidential primary. Former President Donald Trump has maintained a steady polling lead there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor