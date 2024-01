Illinois has banned assault weapons, but many residents aren't complying It's now illegal to sell or manufacture assault weapons in Illinois after a ban went into effect Jan. 1. But the vast majority of permit-holding Illinois gun owners aren't complying with the new law.

Law Illinois has banned assault weapons, but many residents aren't complying Illinois has banned assault weapons, but many residents aren't complying Listen · 3:43 3:43 It's now illegal to sell or manufacture assault weapons in Illinois after a ban went into effect Jan. 1. But the vast majority of permit-holding Illinois gun owners aren't complying with the new law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor