The controversy involved in making Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a holiday While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a reminder to Americans to be of service to their communities, the road to getting the holiday established was marked by controversy.

History The controversy involved in making Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a holiday The controversy involved in making Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a holiday Listen · 3:44 3:44 While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a reminder to Americans to be of service to their communities, the road to getting the holiday established was marked by controversy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor